Theta Phi Alpha Recruitment Event

Theta Phi Alpha, a sisterhood at Benedictine.

Emma Nesbitt

Staff Writer

Theta Phi Alpha sorority is the sisterhood of BenU, now hosting recruitment events this week February 7th through the 10th. These meetings will take place in Goodwin 411 at 12:20 pm.

“Theta Phi Alpha is a sisterhood of unique, like-minded women, dedicated to social, academic, service, philanthropic, and leadership development… we abide by our values: justice, wisdom, loyalty, faith, truth, and honor,” Theta Phi Alpha shares.

Its mission is to increase educational, social, philanthropic interest, and leadership training. They encourage spiritual development with their values of justice, wisdom, faith, and honesty.

This sisterhood creates lifelong bonds of friendship, meeting weekly to develop chapter meetings, events, and rituals. The GPA requirement to join is 2.5, with 5 study hours and 10 service hours per semester.

“We hold our sisters to a high standard with academics, so offer an Academic Excellence Guide, created by our Academic Excellence Chair, Daniela Beltran, senior. We host study sessions, both in-person & virtual, study hour incentives, and workshops,” Bianca Huerta stated.

Theta Phi offers scholarships, ranging from $1500-$2000. Also, provides disaster relief for sisters and alumni who have suffered a loss in a declared disaster.

Depending on the number of sisters and event planning, the dues each year are different. These can be paid in three installments and usually range around $200.

“There are many different leadership opportunities with the executive board and chairman positions including post-graduation alumni being a part of the Theta Phi National Office, helping chapters all over the United States,” Theta Phi shares.

If you are interested in joining this sisterhood, feel free to email recruitmentchairmendaltanu@gmail.com or fill out this form with any questions about recruitment.