Mission IMPROVable Hosts An Evening of Murder and Mayhem

A murder mystery solved!

Dominic Fucile

Staff Writer

It was a case of murder most funny last Thursday evening as comedy group Mission IMPROVable hosted a virtual murder mystery party for the Benedictine community. The hosts introduced to the audience as the “Mission IMPROVable Private Investigators” regaled the audience with the story of a “horrible, terrible, disgusting murder” peppered with improvisational humor and over-the-top Brooklyn accents.

“Remember, we’re solving this caper for the greater good!”, said “inspector” Shroyer as she introduced the mystery to the audience.

The night proceeded with a rundown of the 1977 murder of “Vincent Van Snoot, a famous artist, and kind of a jerk,” as described by the various hosts. The setting of a hot and happening disco club in New York City provided ample material for jokes.

Suspects and evidence were presented. The audience pondered the possibility that the victim was killed by his ex-wife, his brother, his assistant, his business partner, his rival, or his most vocal critic.

“No, I didn’t kill him, but I’d like to shake the hand of the person who did.” Said the ex-wife, not so subtly named Vivian Venom.

“I didn’t kill him. I will report on it though. What a story.” Said the critic.

Each suspect also came along with an accompanying piece of evidence near the body that may have tied them to the crime. There were also a few standalone pieces of evidence like the autopsy report.

However, the most illuminating pieces of evidence came in the form of a number of taunting tapes from the killer. These recordings featured a pitched-up voice that left cryptic clues such as “Some black widows strike multiple times and still miss” or “The final stroke of the brush is always the most telling.”

The proceedings were also punctuated by a short game in which participants attempted to name famous 70’s celebrities, including David Bowie, Freddy Mercury, Mark Hamill, and John Travolta.

At the end of the night, the hosts asked the players to indicate who they think had committed the murder, how, and why. Fortunately, the true identity of the killer was found, the victim’s assistant Alex Rongeur. The key evidence was a dying message scrawled in blood, left by the victim that simply said “RAT.” This pointed to the assistant, whose last name “Rongeur” is French for “rodent” or “RAT.”

The hosts congratulated the audience on a case solved, and justice served.

Mission IMPROVable is a Chicago-based comedy group that has performed at Benedictine before with a murder mystery night during the Spring 2021 semester.