Eating Healthy on A Budget For College Students

Maintain a healthy and well-balanced diet on a budget while in college.

Juliana Lappano

Wellness Writer

Maintaining a healthy and well-balanced diet can be challenging. However, as a busy college student with a tight budget, this challenge becomes even greater. When it comes to saving money, making slight changes can go a long way. Try out these tips below to stay within your budget for groceries, while also consuming a balanced diet!

Plan Out Your Meals

While sometimes it is more convenient to eat out, cooking meals at home is one of the easiest ways to save money and ensure you are consuming a balanced meal. Planning out your meals for the week reduces the stress associated with cooking, and makes grocery shopping a lot easier, according to the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research. Try meal planning with friends to make it more fun and less stressful!

Make a list

A grocery store is a place where you can easily become tempted to buy unnecessary items. The Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research states that one way to help resist this urge, and therefore save money, is to create and follow a shopping list. As you create your menu for the week, add the ingredients you will need to your grocery list. To save time at the grocery store, the USDA Center for Nutrition Policy and Promotion suggests organizing your grocery list based on the various sections of the grocery store you will be shopping at.



Choose Frozen or Canned Items

Purchasing canned or frozen fruits and vegetables is an easy way to save time and money! According to the USDA Center for Nutrition Policy and Promotion purchasing these frozen and canned items allows you to still receive all of the nutritional benefits while also saving on money, and extending the amount of time they are usable for!

Pay Attention to Brands

Purchasing store brand items, rather than the name brand can save you anywhere from 15-20% according to dietitian Esther Ellis and The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Store brands are often associated with lower quality, however, this is usually not true. Oftentimes, the store brand version of an item is located next to or below the name brand one on the shelf.