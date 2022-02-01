Women’s Basketball Battles IIT

Benedictines women’s basketball team defeats Illinois Tech in last Tuesday’s match-up. (Photo by Logan Shepard)

Logan Shepard

Staff Writer

Last week’s match-up of Benedictine University and Illinois Tech women’s basketball teams was lopsided from the beginning. The Eagles played on the IIT side of the court for the most of the game.

As the Eagles keep IIT of the board for over 16 minutes. It was not until the Eagles had a 29-0 lead that IIT scored a basket. To start off how well the Eagle’s night went Alex Fanning recorded a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

The Eagles shot just below the 50% mark on the day and shot 40% from beyond the arch. Players Jessie Carlquist, Michaela Kimbell, and Brianna Lake all had a great night from the three-point line shooting above 50%.

The Eagles played a tight game with little mistakes and capitalizing on the Hawks turnovers as well as grabbing a total of 21 steals and 44 rebounds. The Eagles continued to sub players in and out in hopes of getting the whole team ready for the remaining schedule as every player played against the Hawks.

The Eagles play again on Tuesday, February 2nd where they play Concordia University Chicago at 7 PM at the Dan and Ada Rice Center.