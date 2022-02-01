Virtual Magic Act With Trent James

Trent James, a well-known comedy magician performed virtually for Benedictine University Students.

Dominic Fucile

Staff Writer

When it comes to magic shows, there is always the question of whether televised magic can capture the same wonder of a live show. Comedian and magician Trent James attempted to show that it could when he performed for the Benedictine community via Zoom last Thursday.

James is a well-known comedy magician, having received over twenty high honor awards according to James’ website.

This is not the first time James has performed at Benedictine, nor even the first time he has performed for Benedictine virtually. James also put on a virtual show back during September 2020 during the first semester back after the campus shut down during the spring semester.

At the start of the show, James promised that he would teach everyone a few of his tricks, which would become part of the act. Many of the tricks started with simple and well-recognized illusions, such as changing the color of a scarf, and then pulling that scarf from an egg.

“This is the first trick I learned at age 5,” James said, before proceeding to explain how the trick worked.

“See, it’s not a real egg. It’s a 3D printed one I palmed that can fit the handkerchief in it.” James explained, showing off the phony prop and its function. However, mere seconds later, he pulled the carpet from under the audience again by physically peeling the hole off the egg, revealing the hole to just be a sticker. James then cracked the egg into a glass, removing any doubt as to its authenticity.

One began with a simple illusion of poking a pencil through a dollar bill without breaking it. He then broke down how to secretly fold the bill so that the pencil can sit neatly between the folds without puncturing the note. Of course, James turned it around again by miraculously turning a single dollar into a crisp hundred-dollar bill.

Most of James’ tricks proceeded in this fashion, a simple trick, an explanation of that simple trick that James said, “Anyone in the audience can do,” only to then subvert the simple trick with a far more complicated turn.

“There are two kinds of people who go to a magic show. The first kind just goes and enjoys the show. The other sees the trick as a puzzle to be solved,” James said, before launching into another trick involving a Rubic’s cube and a brown paper bag.

The illusions were certainly impressive, running the gamut of optical illusions to card tricks, all underpinned with comedy and humor. Without the reaction of a live audience, however, only the delayed raising of “clap” emojis.

However, James got around this when, in the second half of the 45-minute show, he began to call for volunteers from the zoom call to participate in mind reading and the previously mentioned card tricks.

The impressed look on the audience members’ faces as James magically turned a can of cola into milk or completely rearranged a deck of cards in a glass showed that the act was effective, whether in person or virtual.