NFL highlights from the AFC, NFC, and future Super Bowl. (Photo Credit: Sportingnews.com)

Denzel Simmon

Staff Writer

NFL Championship Weekend was one of the most historic weekends of competitive football the NFL has seen in its storied history. The AFC and NFC Conference Championship games were both decided with 3-point margins, and both games were decided in the last minute of regulation or in overtime.

In the biggest upset of the weekend, 4-time conference championship hosts the Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in shocking fashion. After roaring out to a 21-3 with five minutes left in the second quarter, the Chiefs became overly confident allowing the Bengals to score 21 unanswered points. This span allowed the Bengals to enact one of the longest playoff comebacks in recent history.

Although the Chiefs failed to score for most of the second half, they were able to make the crucial field goal to bring the game to overtime. Bringing Kansas City to its second overtime game this postseason. But, after winning the second overtime coin toss in two weeks, the unthinkable occurred. Patrick Mahomes threw an interception on a third and ten on the ensuing drive. With this new life, the second-year Joe Burrow seized the moment and proceeded to drive his team inside the 15-yard line before the Bengals sent rookie field goal kicker, Evan McPherson, to win the game and send Cincinnati to its first Super Bowl since 1989.

In the second Conference Championship for the NFC, the divisional rivals LA Rams and San Francisco 49ers faced off for conference supremacy. In a unique atmosphere, the Rams stadium was full of both Rams and 49ers fans. In a stadium full of red and blue jerseys, we watched the 49ers battle to win their seventh straight game against the Rams. It seemed as if for the second time that Sunday, the underdogs would upset their opponents.

After a hard-fought first half, the 49ers stretched their lead out to ten points with a George Kittle touchdown reception from a Jimmy Garoppolo pass. With nearly two minutes left, the 49ers enjoyed a 17-7 lead. But, Rams star receiver Cooper Kupp took over the game at this point. With a touchdown minutes into the fourth quarter, and arguably the most crucial catch in the game to bring the Rams inside the 20-yard line, Cooper Kupp was instrumental in the Ram’s comeback efforts.

After a spectacular season leading the NFL in receptions, reception yards, and receiving touchdowns, it was fitting that Stafford found Cooper Kupp in order to clinch the game for the LA Rams. The 49ers did not lie down and accept their fate, as they earned a sack and forced a field goal to complete this drive. Matt Gay, connected on a 30-yard field goal in order to provide the final 3-point advantage over the 49ers. In a final desperate drive, the 49ers struggled to do anything at all. And, in the game’s most crucial moments, the 49ers were let down by Jimmy Garoppolo. In the biggest moment of Sunday’s contest, not only was Jimmy G unable to rise and meet the pressure, but his last act of the season is a laughable, backhanded toss that is intercepted. And with that, the 49ers season was distinguished.

Many football fans were elated with the past few weeks of football that the NFL has shown in these playoffs, and these Championship Games certainly did not disappoint. The reigning AFC Champion, Patrick Mahomes, was dethroned, and a long-time veteran, Matt Stafford, gets his first opportunity to win a Super Bowl. A young rising star, Joe Burrow, has the opportunity to be the first player to ever win the Heismann Trophy, a BCS National Championship, and a Super Bowl Ring in the history of the NFL. And, he can do it within a span of three years, while already bringing the city of Cincinnati’s first Super Bowl appearance in over 30 years. The Super Bowl in two weeks has an incredible amount of intrigue and should be a spectacular contest.