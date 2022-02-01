Hydration is crucial to our bodies especially for athletes, here is tips and facts about hydration.

Juliana Lappano

Wellness Writer

Maintaining hydration is a common struggle for most people, especially athletes who have their days packed with classes and practices. However, proper hydration is important for several reasons.

Importance of Hydration for Athletes:

Hydration is an important part of our overall health. According to the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, more than half of our body weight is made up of water, and almost all of our organs and the tissues and cells that make up our body require water to function in the right way. Without water, our bodies aren’t able to carry out several of the vital processes such as maintaining body temperature, and eliminating waste through bowel movements, urine, and sweat, according to the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research.

Hydration is also an important factor in achieving optimal athletic performance. According to the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, one of the main causes of dehydration is losing excessive amounts of fluid, through sweat, during strenuous activities. The results of dehydration, while unpleasant for anyone, are especially impactful on an athlete’s performance, according to Abbott Nutrition. When dehydration occurs, it results in cells not being able to work correctly, and blood thickening, which makes it harder for the heart to work, according to Abbott Nutrition. Therefore, to achieve optimal performance, athletes should focus on replacing fluid and electrolytes during workouts and sporting events.

Signs of Dehydration:

According to the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, signs of dehydration that you should look out for include:

Fatigue

Excessive Thirst

Being confused

Having urine that is less frequent, or dark in color

Dizziness

Tips to Maintain Hydration:

Ensure you are hydrated before, during, and after strenuous activities, and try out these tips!

Prepare the day before

According to the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, and Abbott Nutrition you should begin hydrating prior to a big sporting event, or strenuous practice. As stated by Abbott Nutrition, one way to tell if you are properly hydrated is if your urine is clear or light yellow.

Consume beverages that contain electrolytes

According to Abbott Nutrition, if your workout is less than an hour, drinking water is enough to stay hydrated. However, if your workout or sporting event is longer than an hour, or occurs in extremely hot weather, you should consume a beverage containing electrolytes to ensure your hydration is maintained, according to Abbott Nutrition.



Weigh yourself

Abbott Nutrition stated that you should weigh yourself before and after exercise, and for every pound, you lose, you should consume 16 oz. of fluid.