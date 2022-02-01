Career Fest 2022 Preview

The College Career Consortium of Illinois (CCCI) will virtually hold the 33rd annual Career Fest. (Photo credit: CCCIllinois.org)

Jesus Cortez

News Editor

Career Fest 2022 will take place on Feb. 11th from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. The event is free and will be virtual with students and alumni registering for one-on-one or group sessions with employers.

“Make sure you do this [sign up] earlier because the time slots fill up quickly,” said Lynne Schrott, Career Enrichment Coordinator. “You’re going to be competing with 17 other schools, all of their students, and all of their alumni.”

The registration deadline is Feb. 9th, though the College Career Consortium of Illinois recommends students to register by Feb 4th.

“This fair targets all majors and will feature over 100 companies in the business, non-profit, government, and education sectors,” said Matthew Johnson, Director of career and personal development.

The event will also have employers from the fields of health care, manufacturing, science, and social services according to the CCCI website.

“It’s a little different than going in person,” said David Haywood, a senior at Benedictine.“ Despite being more relaxed because you’re in your own place, you have to try not to have things in the background that will distract you.”

Students and alumni can use the link below to register for Career Fest.

https://candidate.gradleaders.com/BenedictineU/Candidates/Login.aspx?pid=3899