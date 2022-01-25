Student Activist Gives Talk for MLK Week

Troy Gaston speaks about Martin Luther King Jr.’s faith-based approach to civil rights.

Dominic Fucile

Staff Writer

As part of Benedictine Universities’ week-long celebration of Martin Luther King Day, a special talk on student activism was given on Friday, January 21st by Troy Gaston, vice president of the student government associations committee at Roosevelt University in Chicago.

Gaston recalled Martin Luther King’s faith-based approach to civil rights and applied it to modern activism.

“I genuinely believe our new generation of student activism has embraced this concept of faith as a guiding light for freedom.”

Gaston also explained the importance of the Black Lives Matter movement reaching a more diverse population, especially regarding the 2020 election. The effect that women of color had was a particularly recurring topic from Gaston.

“We are more determined than ever before to promote women of color as leaders. Get them to the ballot box, and to join the political arena.”

The omnipresent question of Covid-19 on activism was also addressed. Gaston was quite positive about what the pandemic has done for activist movements.

“What I see, through the literature, is that Covid-19 has actually galvanized people. Right? Thinking, don’t fail me now… So even though we have Covid-19, the issues have been spotlighted, has been unveiled, by Covid-19.” Gaston said, before counting out on his hand how the pandemic has revealed inequalities in family, healthcare, employment, and gender issues.

In discussing issues of mass incarceration, Gaston recalled his own time in prison, and how those experiences shaped him into the student activist he became. Three of the ten years Gaston served were spent in solitary confinement. However, Gaston also recalled many of the people in the prison system who helped him along the way.

“Even though the scrutiny of other officers, other peers, right, they stand at their door, and they take that request to make sure you get to that law library or make sure you get in for drug or alcohol programs or make sure you get a mentor or make sure you get into school, even if they have to walk you themself,” Gaston said.

Elaine Davies, Director of Multicultural Student Affairs, explained the goal of these events was to engage the student body and these topics in an honest way.

“It is important to have many discussions about diversity, equity, and inclusion. And when we do, we do it in a genuine and authentic way.” Davies said.

The 48-minute talk closed with a promise that Gaston would be returning to talk at Benedictine in person when on-campus events begin again, a promise from both Davies and Gaston himself.