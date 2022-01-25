Men’s Basketball Honors MLK

Benedictine’s men’s basketball team honors Martin Luther King before the game against Illinois Tech.

Arturo Mazari

Staff Writer

Benedictine Men’s Basketball honored the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr during the pregame of last week’s contest at home against Illinois Tech.

As part of the University’s MLK week, both teams wore special t-shirts during warmups and accompanied Dr. Peter Huff who led a tribute before the game began.

A close match-up ended in a loss for Benedictine as they fell short against Illinois Tech to a final score of 66-69. This loss brings their record to 6-9 as their 2021-22 season continues.

The Eagles battled throughout in a contest that featured seven ties and 15 lead changes. Illinois Tech led the game’s offensive categories in field goals, three-point, and free throw percentage while Benedictine took the defensive lead in total rebounds and steals.

The contest opened up with a 7-2 advantage to IIT but the Eagles quickly tied the game to a score of 10. Benedictine led by four in the first half but Illinois Tech took the lead heading into the break 35-33.

The second half opened up to a close score until Illinois Tech would gain some distance making it 61-51. The Eagles pressured with five minutes to go but a pair of three-point attempts to tie fell short as time expired.

The Eagle’s next home matchup will be against St. Norbert College on Saturday, January 29 at 4:15 pm.