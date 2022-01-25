Breakfast Tips

How to prepare for the most important meal of the day on a time crunch.

Juliana Lappano

Wellness Writer

You snoozed your alarm one too many times, and now you are running late for the day. You decide to make up for some time by running out of the door and skipping breakfast. Does this sound familiar? We’ve all been in this situation before, especially when getting back into a routine at the beginning of a new semester, or when our schedules are packed with early morning classes. While it can be easy to just skip breakfast when you are in a rush, there are many benefits to consuming this meal. According to the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, consuming breakfast not only starts your day off right, but provides long-term benefits such as blood sugar control, weight management, and improved performance for the day.

Here are some tips to help you have a quick and nutrient-packed breakfast, even on your busiest mornings!

Prepare your breakfast the night before

Try making or preparing your breakfast the night before, to save time in the morning. There are several breakfast meals that can be made the night before such as overnight oats! According to the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, another tip is to set out everything you will need such as utensils, and non-refrigerated ingredients before you go to bed to save time in the morning.

Pack your breakfast with nutrients

Try to incorporate all the food groups in your breakfast, to ensure a balanced meal that is filled with a variety of nutrients. According to the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research incorporating lean protein, a variety of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and low-fat dairy in your breakfast is recommended. Whole grains are especially important because they contain considerable amounts of fiber which help manage blood sugar and cholesterol, weight, and digestive health, according to dietitian Esther Ellis and The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.



Make your breakfast on-the-go friendly

When you are running late, it’s stressful enough to make time to prepare breakfast, so finding the time to sit down and eat the meal can be even harder. Making breakfast in reusable, and on-the-go friendly containers is one way to solve this! Try making your breakfast in mason jars, or bento boxes to easily transport them to campus. You can also choose breakfast items that can be enjoyed while walking or driving to campus. According to Tanya Sichynsky and The New York Times, some on-the-go breakfast items include homemade breakfast bars and sandwiches, overnight oats, and homemade muffins.