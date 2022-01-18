Stress Reducing Foods

Eating certain foods can help reduce stress, especially during the start of a new semester.

Juliana Lappano

Wellness Writer

The beginning of a new semester is often an overwhelming and stressful time for many college students. The addition of a new course load, extracurricular activities, the start of an athletic season, or maybe a combination of all three can lead to extremely high levels of stress. When faced with these high levels of stress, we often lean on food for support. Psychologist Susan Albers in an interview with the Cleveland Clinic stated that this is because our bodies produce a hormone, Cortisol, when under high levels of stress and this causes us to crave foods that are high in sugar, fat, and salt.

According to dietitian Courtney Barth in an interview with the Cleveland Clinic, consuming an anti-inflammatory diet can help to lower cortisol levels. So what foods should you focus on eating when you’re feeling stressed? An anti-inflammatory diet contains foods that are high in B vitamins, especially vitamin B12, magnesium, and omega-3 fatty acids, according to dietitian Courtney Barth in an interview with the Cleveland Clinic. Here are some examples of foods high in those nutrients that you can eat during stressful times.

Vitamin B

According to dietitian Courtney Barth in an interview with the Cleveland Clinic, some foods that are high in vitamin B include fortified cereal, chicken, eggs, and beef. Consuming a salad with grilled chicken and a hard-boiled egg, or having fortified cereal for breakfast are some ways to incorporate vitamin B into your diet during stressful times!

Magnesium

Foods high in magnesium include dark chocolate, bananas, spinach, and avocados, according to dietitian Courtney Barth in an interview with the Cleveland Clinic. Try avocado toast, a spinach salad or bananas dipped in dark chocolate to increase your magnesium intake!

Omega-3 fatty acids

Dietitian Courtney Barth in an interview with the Cleveland Clinic stated that some foods high in omega-3 fatty acids include chia seeds, walnuts, salmon, olive oil, and avocados. To incorporate omega-3 fatty acids during stressful times, have some salmon for dinner, or add some chia seeds or walnuts to oatmeal or overnight oats!