Return To Campus

Students, faculty, and staff will undergo new guidelines due to COVID-19.

Kaitlyn Estopare

Editor-In-Chief

The return to Benedictine University’s campus this upcoming Spring will look somewhat familiar to students. Classes will begin virtually through zoom from January 18, 2022, until February 7, 2022. This decision was based on the continuous spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in order to keep the community of faculty, staff, and students safe and healthy.

All community members who are not “fully vaccinated” are required to submit a test weekly by Thursday or they will not be able to be on campus, in housing, go to class, or sports events until the next week’s test is submitted. The term “fully vaccinated” now means the person must have both does of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and the booster shot. All persons without all three must follow the guidelines for a non-fully vaccinated person.

For on-campus residents, housing has placed a rule that there will be no guest/visitation allowed in the dorms and apartments until February 5, 2022. By delaying the guest/visitation policy by 21 days, an additional week more than regular quarantine, Liz Velez, Director of Residence Life says, “it gives us time to assess the situation. Thus providing some extra time to evaluate how safe and reasonable to reconvene in the full living community and engagement experience. Our commitment has not changed since the start of the pandemic. We recognize that we do have a role to play in reducing the spread and will continue to do all we can to protect and prioritize the health and safety of our community.” There are no expectations of residents to not leave their rooms, but they are expected to take their actions into consideration of their own health and safety and their fellow students.

Similar to previous semesters, students who are feeling ill must submit an absence report and communicate to their professors. When ill, temporary academic accommodations will be provided by the ACE Center such as extended time on exams and homework, proctored tests, and not being penalized for being ill. Students will still be able to use the Rice Center, Krasa Student Center, and library laptops will be available to rent. Krasa Student Center will be open Monday through Friday from 8 AM until 7 PM and students are required to be masked, socially distance, and have their Benedictine Identification Card on hand.

Testing will be held every Monday (8-10), Wednesday (7-10), and Friday (8-10). All community members are available to test even if fully vaccinated. The community members who are not fully vaccinated may test off-campus but results must be submitted by Thursday night each week. It was suggested by Kimberley Viehmann, Parent, Family, and Community Engagement Liaison to test Mondays and Wednesdays.