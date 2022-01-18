Dining Changes, Stonzza Grand Opening, and more

Benedictine modifies dining services due to COVID-19 and the Grand Opening of Stonzza for students.

Jesus Cortez

News Editor

Benny’s will be carry out only and the only dining service open at Benedictine at the start of the spring semester with The Market, #COFFEE, and The Pub at Coal Ben opening on February 7. Stonzza, the new pizzeria, will have its grand opening on January 24.

“Stonzza is our pizza, subs, and more restaurant on campus,” said Jen Manola, Executive Chef at Benedictine. “We are making everything from pizzas, toasted subs, salads, fire-roasted appetizers, and desserts.”

Stonzza will be different from The Pub at Coal Ben as it will offer house-made pizzas out of the stone oven and will offer sandwiches not offered at The Pub.

“We even included gluten-free pizzas, gluten-free bread, pepperoni pizza knots, cinnamon sugar warm knots with a vanilla dipping sauce, house-made chips, and more.”

While some services will remain closed until February 7, some of the essential products have moved to Benny’s for the time being to suit students’ needs.

“Many of the services are going to be moved to Benny’s,” said Marco Masini, Dean of Students. “The Market will be over there so students can use their dining dollars to do marketplace transactions from that perspective.”

“We plan on keeping Stonzza permanently open, which is on our mobile ordering app called Transact Mobile Ordering,” said Manola. “[Transact] can be downloaded today and you can order your food right off the app using BBucks or credit.”

“We are very excited for this semester and will continue to make every effort to bring dining excitement to Campus.”