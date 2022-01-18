Benedictine Basketball Over Break

The men’s and women’s basketball teams take big strides during the winter break.

James Keck

Staff Writer

As the fall semester came to a close, Benedictine University’s men’s and women’s basketball teams made the turn for the second half of the season. The men’s team record is currently 6-7 competing in a very tough non-conference schedule and keeping themselves in the race for the conference title despite numerous positive COVID-19 cases. The women’s team record is 7-8 after playing one of the hardest non-conference schedules playing four teams ranked in the top-20 nationally. Both teams have their eyes on the conference title and making a run in the NCAA tournament.

The men’s team was scheduled to make a trip out to California for two non-conference games after Christmas, but several COVID-19 cases arouse within the team therefore they were forced to cancel the trip. The team never backed down though and played the number one team in the conference without their five starters and some key players off the bench and held their own against Edgewood College losing 75-72. With the team back and close to full strength, sophomore captain Trevor Montiel had this to say regarding the rest of the season, “I think we have the ability to start getting in stride and going on some win streaks. It has been a challenging first half of the season, but every team goes through challenges, and I love how this team has responded to adversity because it really shows that we are fighters.” The men’s team will take on Illinois Institute of Technology at the Dan and Ada Rice Center for a big conference game on Wednesday at 7pm.

The women have been able to battle throughout the season under Oliver Wiseman’s in his first season as head coach for Benedictine. After playing two exhibitions against Division I programs, the team was faced with #11 Wheaton, #3 Trine, #18 Wisconsin Whitewater, and #1 Hope College. After a challenging start to the season, they have been able to overcome and stand 5-3 in conference play. Senior for the women’s team, Claire Gibler, had this to say about the remainder of the season, “I think the season is going pretty well. A lot of adjustments are being made with the new coaching staff, but we are finally finding our groove. I think that we have a high probability of being very successful for the remainder of conference play.” The women’s team will take on Rockford University for another big conference game on Tuesday at Rockford at 7pm.

As both teams continue conference play, both teams have put themselves in a position to make the conference tournament and fight for a conference title. Be sure to stay alert for home games and come out to the Rice Center to support both teams. Go Eagles!