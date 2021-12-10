Men and Women’s Basketball Shine Bright over Marian

Fueled by strong offense, the men’s and women’s team defeated Marian in a double header. (Photo credit: Benedictine Athletics)

Logan Shepard

Sports Editor

Men’s and Women basketball played Marian University in a double header on Saturday December 4th with both resulting in a huge wins for the Eagles.

The women’s team jumped out to big lead early and never looked back. The Eagles came out hot after the half scoring 30 points alone in the third quarter as well as playing lock down defense only allowing nine points. This was all with the help of Claire Gibler who racked up 26 points, 6 blocks, and 5 assists. With this game, Gibler would receive NACC player of the week.

The Men’s side did not disappoint. They dropped a season high 90 points in the win against Marian. This was a combined effort with three players scoring over 10 points. Trevor Montiel led the scoring with 17 points and five three-pointers. The Eagles had three players with 5 or more rebounds in the game which helped them produced 90 points. Nick Kosich had 7 and Marvin Agwomoh along with Conner Riley both had 6.

Both the men’s and women’s team are in action next week as they play Wisconsin Lutheran in Milwaukee. There is not another home game until the men’s team place at home on December 18th against Concordia Chicago.