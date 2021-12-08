Things to do for the Holiday

With the colder weather coming outside, it’s time to get in the holiday spirit! (Photo Credit: Indyschild.com)

Emma Nesbitt

News Writer

Winter Break is right around the corner and it’s time to celebrate with fun holiday activities. Here are festive things to do to get in the Christmas spirit.

1. Attend a tree light ceremony in most cities or landmarks honoring their tree, “It’s a night where crowds of people load up on hot cocoa, dress in their warmest attire, and gather around the tree waiting for the flip of the switch,” stated by Annette White.

2. Go to a local Christmas festival of trees or parade of lights. Local businesses decorate and donate a tree for a good cause in most downtown areas. Many gather to drink hot chocolate and see dozens of decorated trees.

3. Making Christmas cookies with family or friends. Everyone always loves a glass of milk with homemade cookies, celebrating their holiday cheer.

4. During the Christmas season, outdoor ice skating rinks start popping up. Put on a pair of skates and glide around the rink.

5. Watching your favorite holiday movie with comfy Christmas PJs with some popcorn will get you in the spirit. You can even make it a movie marathon with some of your favorites.