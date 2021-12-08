New Editor-In-Chief: Kaitlyn Estopare

Kaitlyn Estopare will be taking over for Tim Folliard as Editor-In-Chief for The Candor next semester.

Kaitlyn is a Communications major with a minor in Graphic Design from St. Louis, Missouri. She was a four-year member of the women’s volleyball team and has been a top editor and writer for The Candor.

Kaitlyn also has a black belt in karate and also has participated on the track team at Benedictine.

If you are interested in writing or being a part of The Candor, please email TheCandor@yahoo.com or Kaitlyn_Estopare@ben.edu