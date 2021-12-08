Fall Semester and COVID-19

83.5% of in-person students are fully vaccinated and masks are still required indoors. Photo Credit: Benedictine University Website

Kaitlyn Estopare

News Editor

In August of 2021, Benedictine University students, faculty, and staff were allowed to return to campus life in the midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The state is still under an indoor mask mandate, but with new rules and protocols for vaccinated and unvaccinated at the University, statistics for the Fall semester of 2021 have translated great health and safety for the University.

The following report is the COVID vaccination statistics for University campus:

In-person students: 83.5% fully vaccinated

Resident students: 78.5% fully vaccinated

Student-Athletes: 80.4% fully vaccinated

On-Campus Faculty & Staff: 92.4% fully vaccinated

During the heart of the pandemic students and staff returned to campus for the fall semester of 2022, during that time, 8/31/20, 2072 were tested and 45 positive and recovered. The spring semester of 2021, 5/17/2021, 9610 tested and 38 positive and recovered.

As of December 3, 2021, since August 8, 2021, 3215 community members have been tested with only 14 positive cases making the positivity rate for the campus surveillance testing is currently 0.44%.

For more information on Benedictine’s COVID-19 data, check out this link.