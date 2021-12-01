Instagram Account Posts Pictures of Poor Parking at Benedictine

An Instagram account was recently created that showcases poor parking at Benedictine. (Photo credit: IG/BenUCantPark)

Jesus Cortez

News Writer

An Instagram account by the name “Benucantpark” posts pictures of cars that don’t park within the lines at Benedictine. The first image they posted on their account was a car parked in a handicapped spot, which the driver of the car has permission to use.

“I think it’s hilarious,” said Madison Copot, the driver of the car in the handicapped spot. “I’m thankful they crossed out my plates.”

The creator of the page stated that there was no harm intended from their part when posting the images.

“We had a bunch of picture saved up and just decided to make the page and the handicapped spot was just the first one posted,” said the creator of the account. “The purpose of the account is just to make people laugh and maybe think about their parking next time.”

Here are some opinions of Benedictine students.

“Personally, I think it’s childish,” said Sam Jendreas, an English major at Benedictine. “Do you really not have anything better to do with your time?”

Some students felt that posting the image of the handicapped spot parking was fair as people often sympathize with people with disabilities to a point where they are seen as less than a person without disabilities.

“I personally enjoy it due to the fact that it’s treating people with disabilities as equal,” said Jamie Hirn, a health science major at Benedictine. “If you’re going to do it, be as non-discriminatory as possible.”

The account has a little over 100 followers with 4 posts from Nov. 17th through the 19th.