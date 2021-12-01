Christkindlmarket is Back in Chicago, Tree Lights at Arboretum

Nearby Morton Arboretum is holding a Christmas theme light show. (Photo credit: Daily Herald)

Nathaniel Marquez

News Writer

The holiday season is finally here! German Christmas market, Christkindlmarket, is back in person this winter with two Chicagoland locations. Additionally, Lisle’s annual Illumination: Tree Lights at the Morton Arboretum has returned.

“Christmas season to me is when family comes together to experience joy and happiness while celebrating Christmas traditions” said Benedictine student Amina Mohamed.

Christkindlmarket is an outdoor market that includes gifts, food, and entertainment. Enjoy a cup of hot chocolate as you shop for Christmas gifts or even ice skate with family and friends! Christkindlmarket is now open in both downtown Chicago at Daley Plaza and at Gallagher Way at Wrigley Field. Christkindlmarket at Daley Plaza will remain open until December 24th. Christkindlmarket at Gallagher Way will remain open until December 31st.

Illumination: Tree Lights at the Morton Arboretum has returned to Lisle and will be open until Jannurary 2, 2022. Enjoy the breathtaking scenery along with an available cafe and concessions during your trip. Ticket prices range from $7-$19 for members and $13-$24 for guests.

“I have been to Christmas tree lights. I love being able to enjoy the lights, colors, and experience of the holiday vibes” said Mohamed when asked about her Illumination experience.

The business hours and dates for these winter traditions can be found on the links below.

Christkindlmarket Downtown Chicago: https://www.christkindlmarket.com/daleyplaza/

Christkindlmarket Wrigleyville: https://www.christkindlmarket.com/wrigleyville/

Illumination:Tree Lights: https://mortonarb.org/explore/activities/family/illumination/#overview