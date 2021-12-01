Blackhawks Have Put Terrible Start Behind Them

After a horrid start to the season, the Blackhawks are starting to collect wins and show signs of improvement. (Photo Credit: AP- Nam Y. Huh)

Arturo S Mazari

Sports Writer

As the NHL season approached, many people were excited to see what the Chicago Blackhawks could accomplish. A playoff run was certainly an expectation with an already deep roster equipped with offensive stars. The additions of goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury and defensive specialist Seth Jones solidified the Hawks as a top team before the season began.

Things quickly began to fall apart as the season began. The Blackhawks dropped game after game which resulted in opening the season 0-9. These losses piled up and there was no true identity for what the team was doing offensively or defensively. This is when head coach Jeremy Colliton was fired and replaced by current interim head coach Derek King.

Since this change was made in the beginning of November, the Blackhawks have gone 7-3 and are looking like a completely different team. Offensive stars, Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat have a great connection and have contributed to most of the teams points. Seth Jones has also proven to have been a great addition providing 17 points and key defensive plays in team wins.

“The change in the way the team has played has been drastic. We are beginning to be effective on both sides of the ice and that is resulting in wins. I think this is the team we all expected and are going to get the rest of the season”, said Benedictine student and lifelong Blackhawks fan Michael Horton.

The Blackhawks are still a long way away from being in playoff contention due to dropping the first nine games but the upcoming months are looking bright. Their next game will be on the road against the Washington Capitals on Thursday, Dec 2.