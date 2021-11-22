Women’s Basketball Falls Short Against #3 Trine

The Women’s Basketball team battled throughout the game but fell just short against #3 ranked Trine University. (Photo Credit: Benedictine Athletics)

Arturo S Mazari

Sportswriter

Benedictine Women’s Basketball was defeated by Trine University last Wednesday at home to a final score of 50-63. This loss brings their record to 1-3 to start the 2021-2022 season.

The Eagles battled throughout the contest and led after three quarters, but #3 Trine pulled away in the fourth quarter to get the win. Trine led the game in field goal, three point, and free throw percentage. They also out-rebounded Benedictine 40-34.

Benedictine fell to a 0-8 deficit from the beginning of the game but continued to battle going on a 6-0 run to close out the first quarter with a score of 12-8. The second quarter was even throughout the period and the score was 26-22 at halftime.

The Eagles came out to a strong start in the third quarter getting the momentum on their side with another 6-0 run to take the lead. But Trine closed the game out in the fourth quarter outscoring Benedictine 26-12. Eagles’ top scorers included: Alex Fanning- 18 points, Brilan McCory- 13 points, and Claire Gibler- 11 points.

The Eagles will face North Central at home on Tuesday November 23rd at 5 pm.