What Benedictine Students Are Most Thankful For

Benedictine students have a lot to be thankful for. (Photo Credit: Summer365.com)

Kaitlyn Estopare

News Editor

Thanksgiving is just around the corner and Benedictine Students have much to be grateful for. This time of year, many are surrounded by friends and family which gives them a reminder to be thankful for the good times they can spend with them through traditions.

Over the course of the year, we may forget what it is we are truly thankful for and what we have taken for granted.

There are so many things to be grateful for such as family, friends, maybe even some furry friends like pets, good health, and a good meal in front of us.

Here are some things Benedictine University students are thankful for.

“Most thankful for family and my dogs. My favorite traditions are just spending time with family that I don’t get to see often because of school and living situations,” said Kiandre Morris, senior.

“I am most thankful for my family! My favorite holiday tradition during Thanksgiving is that my family and I make a bunch of different pies and taste test them all,” said Danielle Panzeca, freshman.

“Getting to spend time with my family and getting to see all my friends from back home. My favorite tradition is all of us bringing some special family dish and watching football with my friends,” said Andrew Rapata, senior.

“I am most thankful for the time I get to spend with my friends and family and having another day to enjoy my precious time on this earth. My father and I go Black Friday shopping and get to check out all the chaos of all the shoppers,” said Damien Arredondo, Junior.

“Most thankful for my mother, she does everything and also getting the chance to finish out my athletic career, On Christmas, we dress in ugly sweaters and have a contest for the best one,” said Jordan Wilkins, senior.

“I am most thankful for my friends, family, and team because they all support me in any decision I make and never fail to make me smile when I’m having a rough day. My favorite holiday tradition is playing Christmas bingo with my family on Christmas eve,” said Sam Zurawski, sophomore.

“I am thankful for my friends and family because they always support me, blessings through my hard times, the opportunities we got this volleyball season. I love Christmas Eve with my family because we all come together, do gift exchanges, and play lots of fun games,” said Jamie Janczak, junior.