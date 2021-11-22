Thanksgiving Football Slate

There will be three solid NFL Games taking place on Thanksgiving. (Photo credits: ltdcommodities.com/)

Denzel Simmon

Sports Writer

Entering Thanksgiving week, as always, the NFL has prepared a full slate of football games for fans across the country to enjoy as they relax with the family. However, this year’s Thanksgiving Day games may be more entertaining than usual.

As this season has played out, there have been numerous upsets with elite teams falling to seemingly mediocre opponents. For example, a week ago the Super Bowl defending champions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, fell to the Washington Football Team by a score of 19-29.

The Football Team started young backup QB Taylor Heinecke, who led them to victory. Today’s NFL teams are showing that there is truly no game with a certain outcome when a game is set to be played.

For the first game of the day, the Detroit Lions (0-9-1) will host the Chicago Bears (3-7). This will be a battle between teams at the bottom of the NFC North, however, the Bears are fresh off two consecutive losses where they battled to gain the lead within the last two minutes of play.

Clearly, the Bears are on the cusp of winning games, and with a turnaround on Thanksgiving, they could catapult themselves into a winning streak and into contention for one of the wildcard spots.

The Lions received former #1 overall pick Jared Goff in the offseason in a blockbuster trade, but going winless thus far. Goff’s status is uncertain for Thanksgiving, and if he can’t go Tim Boyle will start. In his first career start this past Sunday, he totaled 77 yards passing and 2 interceptions in a loss to the Browns.

In the day’s second game, the Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) visit the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) for America’s Team’s yearly Thanksgiving Day appearance.

In this matchup, the first-place Cowboys square off against a recently struggling Vegas Raiders. Having started the season strong, including a week one overtime win over Lamar Jackson’s Ravens, the Raiders have lost three straight games. There have been numerous off-the-field issues that have affected the team’s performance, including a resignation of their head coach and an indefinite suspension of a star wide-receiver. However, Derek Carr has over 3,000 passing yards this season and will be looking to lead his team back to a successful path.

The Raiders opponent is the division-leading Cowboys, who are looking-like real contenders. On the defensive side of the ball, Trevon Diggs leads the league with 8 interceptions. And on offense, Ceedee Lamb is in the top 10 of wide receivers in the NFL in touchdown receptions.

In the Final Game of the day, the Buffalo Bills (6-4) will visit the New Orleans Saints (5-5) to finish off the day’s slate. This could be one of the most competitive games of the season.

The Buffalo Bills, led by Josh Allen, are in second place in their division, and are looking to climb. The Bills are a strong team, with only one of their losses coming by more than 7 points, so it will be a safe bet that they keep the game close. Josh Allen, one of the premier QBs in the NFL, has thrown 8 interceptions this season, nearly matching his number throughout the 2019 season. So, while he will be looking to correct his play, the New Orleans QB will be looking to establish himself for the Saints.

Trevor Siemian, named starter after Jameis Winston suffered a torn ACL, has started 3 games and has yet to earn a win. However, he has thrown for nearly a thousand yards and can play effectively for the club.

Each game has its own implications and will be uniquely entertaining. So, whatever games one can catch on Thanksgiving they surely won’t disappoint.