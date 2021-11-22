Black Friday Deals 2021

Black Friday used to be full of chaos, like in the photo shown above. Deals still exist in-person as well as online. (Photo credit: CNBC)

Rutvi Parikh

News Writer

Gobble, Gobble, Thanksgiving is right around the corner, which means it’s time for the craziness of Black Friday shopping.

Black Friday comes around every year right after Thanksgiving, this year’s event is November 26th.

On this day, many stores promote their sales which include discounts usually on popular products. Some stores open as early as midnight or sometimes on Thanksgiving Day. Black Friday is often one of the most popular shopping days of the year.

Black Friday used to be only in-store sales, not online. Stores used to be packed with lines traveling outside starting as early as Thanksgiving afternoon. People used to camp all night outside to make sure they are the first ones in line to get the awesome deals.

Within only a couple of years, the thrill of long lines and crowded stores all changed due to online shopping. Now a days majority if not all stores also offer the same Black Friday deals online. One can just sit at home with family and finish all their shopping.

This year there has been a lot of sneak peeks on Black Friday deals. From Macy’s, Walmart, Best Buy to Amazon all have shown many of the deals they are going to offer this year.

Macy’s has an early Black Friday deal access includes clothing for women, men and children. They also have a 3.7-Quart Touchscreen Electric Air Fryer, created for Macy’s in four different colors for $44.99 (original price $99). A lot of the Macy’s deals are more then 50% off. So, if you’re looking for boots, jackets, sweater or even kitchen items, check out Macy’s deals either online for instore.

“Amazon’s Black Friday sale runs for 48 hours, starting on Thursday, Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving Day) and ending on Friday, Nov. 26 (Black Friday). Deals cover everything from Amazon’s Echo and Fire devices to headphones, gaming gear, TVs, home decor and more. Deals are accessible online on Amazon.com, on Amazon’s shopping app, at Amazon 4-star, Amazon book stores and through Alexa devices – simply ask ‘Alexa, what are my deals?’” explained on the website, Amazon Black Friday 2021 – Ad & Deals | BlackFriday.com

All the Black Friday deals can be found on blackfriday.com. This website will show you a variety of different stores and the sales they are going to offer. Or a shopper can simply google a specific store and see there Black Friday deals.

Remember to read the small print for the deals because some of them seem to have small catches to them. Happy Thanksgiving to all, be safe shopping!