Students Respond to the Change of Online to In-person Classes

Students have had mixed feelings regarding online classes. (Photo Credit: Boston Globe)

Kaitlyn Estopare

News Editor

COVID-19 has been a ruling factor in all of our lives for nearly two years. Since 2020, Benedictine University has strived to put their students back in the classroom setting.

Now that we have entered the 2021 school year, many students are still having online asynchronous and synchronous classes and little to no in-person classes.

Some Benedictine students have responded about the matter:

“I am not a fan of online classes because my major classes are online meetings once a week while my gen eds are in-person meetings in person twice a week. It honestly doesn’t make much sense to me and I feel I’m not getting the education I came here looking for,” Eve Cajas, Junior.

“I think the online classes were a good learning experience for teachers and students. Having online classes had its pros and it’s cons I feel like even though some classes can’t function online only I felt that most of my classes did a good job with the transitions. Having online class made it easier to get extracurricular stuff done during the day, but it was harder getting in touch with some teachers and getting help on material because there is only so much you can do and show online. For harder classes, it was virtually impossible trying to pass the class because it feels as if you are watching a movie and you never know a good time to ask a question or trying to personally ask the teacher something even if it was minor. Then again, it made classes easier because this was the first time, I had recordings of my class and could go back and use my teacher as a reference,” Alex Worrel, Senior.

“I can’t wait to finally move to in-person classes so I can meet my teachers and other students. I think this is a sign that life might be coming back to normal,” said Damien Arredondo, Junior.

“Since my sophomore year when Covid hit, all of my classes went online. Some people had the opportunity to go back to in-person learning but I have yet to get that experience, even now during my senior year. Learning online has improved my skill set working from my computer but it is not the same education I was hoping for. I understand why we needed to go online but not having any in-person classes for 2 years has taken away from the advantages of learning in a classroom and building connections skills,” said Senior Ahmed Arain.

“I personally really like the mix of online courses and in-person courses, I do feel like I get more out of my in-person classes, but I like having the mix especially when I’m drained. The only thing scary about in-person classes is if someone in your class gets Covid, you can feel panicked because you’re afraid you can get it too,” said Alyssa Mojica, Junior.

“The transition from in person to online to in person again was a difficult transition. The hardest part has been having classes that are entirely asynchronous without zoom meetings or recorded lectures where we just teach ourselves the material, but it’s wonderful to be back on campus and be able to have social interaction again. I almost forgot what that felt like,” Fariha Ahsan, Senior.

“Due to the pandemic, online classes have been a great way of keeping everyone safe without putting students’ education to a halt. Nevertheless, they have had their hurdles, ranging from technical issues to lack of resources for classes that require in-person experience including lab or studio work. Fortunately, I’d say that most of my professors have really tried to be flexible and find solutions to these obstacles by uploading video recordings and files concerning the assignments.

Still some others just cannot focus as they stare at a camera at the very specific time that class was scheduled. For all these reasons, classes with a more flexible schedule or classes that offer video recordings are so valuable to me and other students.

Also, online classes have really taught me, as a student, to be more creative with my studying habits. If I struggle with focusing in online classes, then maybe there is something that I could do about it, like switching studying locations or having a snack before class. Honestly, if online classes have taught me anything, then it’s that sitting on the same chair in the same position with my laptop for hours straight is an ineffective method for learning anything,” said Angela Plys, Junior.

As students get ready to transition into the Spring Semester of 2022, many are looking forward to having in-person classes to be able to meet their professors and fellow students face to face.

Some are concerned about the level of education they are receiving from being strictly online. Do online classes give students the opportunity to learn and receive the full college experience?