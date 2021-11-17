Chicago Bulls Off to a Fast Start

Chicago Bulls currently sit second in the Eastern Conference. (Photo credit: NBA.com)

George Omondi

Sports Writer

The Chicago Bulls are having a great season, starting off with a 10-4 record. This comes after they recently defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 100 to 90.

Demar DeRozan had 35 points while Zach Lavine added on 29, which helped them clinch the win.

When asked about the Chicago Bulls current progress, some Benedictine students had mixed thoughts while others wished them luck.

Michael Alemu said, “We’ll see in a couple months, but so far they are doing their thing.”

The Chicago Bulls face the Trail Blazers tonight in hopes of keeping their fast start and place near the top of the standings in the Eastern Conference.