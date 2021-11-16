Model UN Hosts High School Program to Fundraise for NYC Trip

Benedictine held its Model UN High School Program to raise funds for the New York trip in April. (Photo credit: Creative Fabrica)

Jesus Cortez

News Writer

Registration for Benedictine’s Model UN course is now open for the Spring semester with all students allowed to join. The course ends with participants attending the National Model UN Conference in New York in April.

“It’s [The trip to New York] intimidating at first but everyone’s on the same boat and everyone calms down” said Sahra Mrocko, a 2018 Benedictine alum. “Students come internationally and you keep in contact with each other.”

The course is uniquely 2/3 student led and is only offered during the Spring semester.

“It’s a great opportunity for Benedictine students,” said Joel Ostrow, the professor of the course and political science professor. “It checks out a lot of general education courses like sustainability and global.”

Benedictine held its Model UN High School program on campus last weekend to raise money for the financial aid for students who will need aid for the trip. The high school program is a simulation of a real UN meeting.

“It helps prepare students for their future and improves their writing and speaking skills,” said Qyle Iftikhar, 2015 Benedictine alum who hosted the General Assembly simulation.

Students agreed with the statement made by Iftikhar.

“It’s been fun getting ideas, putting it together, and working on it,” said Anthony Baravskis, a Bolingbrook High School Sophomore.

“I’ve only done virtual conferences,” said Akshay Kirthi, a Junior from Matea Valley High School. “My Speaking skills have improved. “

For students interested in the Model UN course, registration is open. For any questions, email Model UN at ModelUN@Ben.edu