Quick Recipe: Banana Sushi Rolls

Try tasty Banana Sushi Rolls where they can be prepared in a total of 5 minutes. (Photo credit: RachlMansfield.com)

Saher Khan

Wellness Writer

We all need healthy snacks to sustain ourselves. As busy college students, we should take the time to prepare healthy snacks. Below here are some great ideas for recipes such as Banana sushi rolls, which has a total preparation time of 5 minutes. Recipe from rachlmansfield.com/how-to-make-banana-sushi-rolls-the-best-snack-ever/

Ingredients Needed:

1 banana

1–2 tablespoons creamy nut butter

1 teaspoon Honey

1/4 cup crushed toppings of choice (granola, unsweetened coconut flakes, cacao nibs)

Instructions:

Place the crushed toppings onto a small plate and set aside Mix together the nut butter and honey in a small bowl Peel the banana and evenly cover the banana with your choice of nut butter on a cutting board Place the coated banana in the toppings and roll many times to cover completely Cut the banana into 1/4″ inch pieces and enjoy.