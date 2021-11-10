Netflix’s Squid Games A Big Hit

Squid Games became an overnight hit and has stayed on the top of the charts for the past month. (Photo Credit: Variety.c​​om)

Kaitlyn Estopare

News Editor

111 million households streamed Squid Games on Netflix, according to adweek.com, but what’s with the obsession?

This vicious thriller show surrounds the lives of South Koreans who are in debt in some way or another. They are mysteriously taken to a secret island where they play children’s games in hopes to become millionaires, but the sacrifice may be their own life.

“It’s only been out for nine days, and it’s a very good chance it’s going to be our biggest show ever,” said Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, from vogue.fr.

When Squid Games first arrived on the streaming platform Netflix, it seemed to be the talk of the town, or in other words, the world.

Benedictine University students have made some comments about it:

“Everyone told me to, it wasn’t in English and I like listening to other languages with the subtitles, makes it more interesting,” said Addie Mcconnaughhay.

“I started watching it because everyone was talking about it and I wanted to see what the show was about. I think it was such a big hit because it asks the question what you will do for money?” said Logan Shepard.

“I saw a lot of people talking about it and all the reviews were very interesting, so I wanted to take a look for myself. It was a very good show with a lot of twisting turns,” Mason Hayes.

Binge watching this nine-episode series would take about eight hours and that’s just what most of the viewers did.

Due to the heart wrenching acting, dramatic death scenes, and emotional connections with the characters, Squid Games deserved its number one rank on the Netflix charts for 29 days straight, according to buisness-standard.com.