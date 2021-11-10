Nature Museum Hosting Speaker Tomorrow Night

The Science Speaker Series continues with two more sessions and a conclusion keynote event. (Photo credit: Benedictine University)

Jesus Cortez

News Writer

The Jurica-Suchy Nature Museum will host its 9th virtual science speaker session this Thursday at 7 p.m. This session will be posted on the Jurica-Suchy Nature Museum YouTube channel.

Thursday’s session will be hosted by Amaris Alanis-Ribeiro, a supervisor from the North Park Nature Center in Chicago. Ribeiro will be discussing diversity and equity in environmental and STEM education.

Darwin Day 2021 will be hosted as a two-day event starting on the 18th of November at 7 p.m.

The 50-year celebration will conclude with the Alfred Martin Keynote Lecture on the 19th of November at 5 p.m. The keynote event will be hosted by Dr. J. Drew Lanham, a wildlife biologist.

Lanham believes in conservation of nature and has spent years focusing on how forest management impacts wildlife and how humans think about nature according to his faculty profile.

“I believe that it is critical that science move into action beyond the ivory tower,” wrote Lanham on his website. “Surrounding oneself with those similarly impassioned is essential to move a mission forward.”

Below are links for additional information on the event:

Jurica-Suchy Nature Museum Page: https://www.ben.edu/museum/anniversary.cfm

Museum YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDDJq3efQBVFxaO6uW1IXYg/featured

Dr. J. Drew Lanham’s website: https://jdlanham.wixsite.com/blackbirder