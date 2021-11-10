Justin Fields Emerging as a Star

Bears fans at Benedictine are enjoying watching Justin Fields play. (Photo credit: NFL.com)

Denzel Simmon

Sports Writer

Justin Fields, the Bears’ newest addition at the quarterback position has had a short career. Yet, shortly after earning the starting job he faces pressures and a spotlight that few young players will ever understand, being the starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears. Fields has been placed into the driver’s seat of one of the NFL’s most historic franchises.

Despite the great pressure rests on his shoulders, the Bears fans at Benedictine have been pleased with what he has shown.

This past offseason, the Bears made a draft-day trade to get Fields. Many fans rejoiced with news of the trade where the Bears traded their 20th overall pick, a fifth round, and future first and fourth round draft picks to shoot up the draft boards to take Fields.

Although he didn’t start to begin the season, he quickly won the starting job and the confidence of many fans all over Chicagoland and Benedictine.

“He’s going to be the best quaterback in the league next season.” says Kaiden O’Connor, a senior student and lifelong Bears fan.

In Bears history, there has never been a four-thousand-yard passer. They are only one of only two teams in the league to never have this. So, Fields could end up becoming the greatest quarterback in Bears’ history if he continues to improve.

“My confidence in him increases with his clear growth in on-field confidence, in regard to decision-making and taking smart risks.” says Joel Nanni, a senior student and another forever Bears fan.

Following in the footsteps of the continually disappointing Mitch Trubisky, Justin Fields has been a major improvement. He’s thrown for 935 yards, four touchdowns, and six interceptions since being named starter but continues to show flashes of elite quarterback potential. This includes Monday Night’s game against the Steelers in which Fields orchestrated a fourth quarter go-ahead drive.

If Justin Fields can continue to improve throughout the next few weeks, the Bears may even have a playoff run in their immediate future. The Bears are on a bye this week but return to action next Sunday to take on the Ravens. It will be the first time Fields faces off against superstar Lamar Jackson.