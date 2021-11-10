BenU Food Drive Begins

The Benedictine food drive will last until the end of the month. Donations will continue to be accepted year round. (Photo credit: Jesus Cortez)

Dominic Fucile

News Writer

The Benedictine University food pantry began its first ever dedicated food drive on Monday. Until the end of the month, members of the Benedictine community are encouraged to bring in food items to Kindlon 410, where the pantry is located.

The food drive is being spearheaded by numerous student organizations, who are collaborating in friendly competition to see who can collect the most food by the end of the month. MSA, UNICEF, AMSA, SAND, SASA, Dental, SJP, and SOS are all working with Campus Ministry to bring in more donations to the food pantry according to a notice from the pantry.

“It’s our first year having a food pantry, and the students are taking the lead.” Said Marco Masini, the Dean of Students.

The food pantry, which is operated by the campus ministry, has been open since September. The pantry provides dry foods, canned goods, and various toiletries and hygiene products for members of the Benedictine community in need.

The pantry is also completely anonymous, so that students feel comfortable with using it without a fear of judgement for being in need.

The pantry notice also listed specific items to be donated, such as “Spices, Oils, Instant Foods, Breakfast Foods, Sauces, Condiments, Dry Mixes, Self-Care Products, Canned Goods, Soups, Pasta Products, Alternative Foods, Beverages and Kitchen Tools.”

“Prizes will be given to the club with the most donations” said the notice, adding a touch of friendly competition to the donations.

The drive is open on Mondays from 11:00 AM to 4:30 PM, Tuesdays from 12:30 PM to 3:00 PM, and Wednesdays from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM, though the pantry itself is Monday – Friday from 7:00 AM – 9:00 PM.

The food drive will last until the end of November. Afterwards, the pantry will still continue to accept donations as normal.