2021 Fall Sports Review

The Benedictine Fall Sports Season is coming to an end and it is only right to highlight what our Eagles accomplished over the past months. (Photo Credit: Benedictine Athletics)

Arturo S Mazari

Sports Writer

Men’s Soccer team had a great campaign throughout the fall, posting a 13-4-2 overall record and tying for second in conference. The Eagles qualified for the NACC tournament where they defeated Concordia University Chicago in the first leg in a 3-2 overtime thriller.

Their season ended as they fell to Dominican University in the semifinal of the tournament. The Eagles were represented multiple times earning NACC Student-Athletes of the week awards and six different players earned All-NACC honors.

Women’s Soccer team did not have the season they were hoping for, posting a 6-14 overall record. They ended their season on October 27th with a 0-1 loss to Aurora University.

Highs for the team included a four-game winning streak in the beginning of October, where they outscored their opponents 16-2 according to the Benedictine Athletics website. The Eagles were also represented by Eve Meintz as she received Second Team All-NACC honors for the season.

Women’s Volleyball team ended their season posting a 17-12 overall record and qualified for the NACC tournament. The Eagles were not able to advance further into the tournament after falling to IIT with a set score of 2-3 in an exciting matchup.

Highs for the team included going on a six-game win streak and ending the month of October. The Eagles also earned NACC All-Conference honors through the following players: Yngride Jeanphillipe (1st Team), Hannah Griffith (2nd Team) and Courtney Levy (Honorable Mention).

The Football team had a dominant campaign but fell just short of their aspirations of winning conference and going on a playoff run. With one game to play, their overall record stands 7-2 with a 6-1 conference record.

Highs for the Eagles include a five-game win streak in the middle of the season, earning multiple weekly player honors, and breaking single game records. Quarterback Tyler Jarnigan set the single game passing record with 501 yards with the help of Receiver Deandre Holliday, who set the single game receiving record with 281 yards in the same game against Concordia University Chicago. The Eagles last game of the season will be this Saturday where they will travel to face Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee at 1 pm.