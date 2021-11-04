Women’s Basketball Looks to Build off Last Season

The Women’s Basketball season is coming up quick and the Eagles are looking to build off a great last season. (Photo Credit: Benedictine Athletics)

Arturo S Mazari

Sports Writer

The 2021-2022 Benedictine Women’s Basketball season is ready to begin next week, and the team is looking forward to a successful campaign. With a very short last season, the Eagles are ready to get back to work.

Coming off a 6-1 record from last season with multiple canceled matchups because of COVID-19, the Eagles are looking to replicate their success and expand on it in the NACC tournament. Their only loss came in the third round of the tournament, ending their season.

“One of our team goals is to protect the home court, so winning all of the home games and along with that is being conference champions.” Senior Center Alex Fanning said.

The Eagles feature a great balance of experience and younger talent being led by nine juniors and seniors on the team. A new coaching staff looks to elevate the squad and bring a fresh gameplan. Benedictine welcomes Head Coach Oliver Wiseman and Assistant Coach Lindsay Medlen in their first season with the Eagles.

“I am most excited for getting back on the court and playing games again with my teammates and our new coaching staff,” Fanning added.

Benedictine’s schedule will feature 25 games along with the NACC and NCAA tournaments. They will face road opponents in Wisconsin and Michigan in the regular season.

The Eagle’s first game will be at home in the Dan and Ada Rice Center on November 9th where they will face Wheaton College at 7 pm.