Stream Clean Up Coming Up Next Saturday

Two Benedictine clubs are leading a stream clean up which will take place next Saturday. (Photo credit: RaleighNC.gov)

Emma Nesbitt

News Writer

Join two clubs, Students for Ecological and Environmental Development (SEEDs) and People for Animal Welfare (PAW) Saturday November 13th for their first clean-up since the pandemic, by picking up litter alongside the stream nearby Hitchcock Woods.

“Help us work on cleaning the environment surrounding the lake and giving the wildlife an opportunity to live and thrive in a clean and safe environment,” stated on SEEDs social media page.

This event will help keep plastics out of the oceans and help protect local wildlife from ingesting or being caught in it.

The clean-up is a great way to get involved with environmental care on and off campus. Joining the club can help the community learn sustainability in different ways.

The club focuses on an environmentally friendly campus, extending it throughout the Lisle community. Sustainability at Benedictine has been evolving since 2003, including a variety of members and departments to share and discuss the efforts on campus.

There are different environmental bright spots located all over campus including, composting, water bottle refilling stations, hybrid parking, and much more. BenU has their tradition outlined by ten hallmarks, working to implement stability.

“Planting a seed today for a greener tomorrow,” is stated on SEEDs motto.

This group meets every Thursday at 12:30 over ZOOM to talk about sustainability, climate change, environmental justice, and much more. Contact Benuseeds@gmail.com for more information.