Proper Nutrition to Reduce Stress

Proper eating habits is key to reducing stress and maintaining a good work-life balance. (Photo credit: ComputersCareers.org)

Saher Khan

Wellness Writer

Many college students can begin to feel stress, especially as the semester goes on. This stress can increase because we may not be eating well, sleeping well, and not getting enough physical activity.

There are benefits to eating well: making sure that you are receiving an adequate amount of nutrients. With the right balance of sleep (8 hours), physical activity (30 minutes), and proper nutrition, you are able to sustain your energy throughout the day.

According to the Nia.Nih.gov, the portion size recommendations for these food groups are:

Vegetables — 2 to 3 cups

Fruits — 1½ to 2 cups

Grains — 5 to 8 ounces

Dairy — 3 cups (fat-free or low-fat)

Protein foods — 5 to 6½ ounces

Oils — 5 to 7 teaspoons

Consuming the proper nutrition is key a component to reducing your stress. It can allow to feel more energized and more in control of your day.