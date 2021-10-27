Men’s Basketball Looks to Dominate the Upcoming Season

The Men’s Basketball season approaches fast and looks to build off a shortened 2020 campaign. (Photo Credit: Benedictine Athletics)

Arturo S Mazari

Sports Writer

The 2021-2022 Benedictine Men’s Basketball season is set to begin next week, after many months from their last matchup coming in the NACC tournament. With last season being shortened due to COVID-19, the team looks to dominate once again.

Coming off a 9-4 record from last season with multiple canceled matchups, the Eagles look to a fresh start this season while still maintaining their road edge against their opponents. They finished last year with a 4-1 away record.

The Eagles feature an experienced group of athletes with 11 juniors and seniors being part of the team. Head Coach Keith Bunkenburg will enter his 27th season with the team, who has logged eight consecutive winning seasons for Benedictine.

Benedictine’s schedule will feature 25 games along with the NACC and NCAA tournaments. Road opponents include visiting Indiana, Wisconsin, and California.

The Eagles first matchup will be on November 7th where they will travel to face DePauw University in Greencastle, IN at 2pm.