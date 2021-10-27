Halloween Weekend Concerts

Zedd, Tech N9ne and Sylvan Esso are all performing nearby this weekend. (Photo courtesy of Pixaby/Free-Photos)

Nathaniel Marquez

News Writer

Looking for Halloween fun after trick-or-treating? Look no further. Here are a few concerts taking place this weekend near Benedictine.

Friday October 29

Zedd will be performing at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, IL. The concert begins at 9pm. Zedd’s most popular pop songs include “The Middle”, “Stay”, and “Stay the Night”. Tickets can be purchased from Live Nation, StubHub, or SeatGeek starting at $65.

High on Fire will be performing at the Sleeping Village in Chicago, IL. The concert begins at 9pm. The band won a Grammy Award in 2019 for the Best Metal Performance with their song, “Electric Messiah”. Tickets can be purchased from StubHub or SeatGeek starting at $35.

Saturday October 30

Tech N9ne will be performing at The Forge in Joliet, IL. The concert begins at 7:30pm. Tech N9ne’s newest song featuring The Rock, “Face Off”, reached #3 on Billboard’s Top 100 this month. Tickets can be purchased from StubHub starting at $59.

Brian McKnight will be performing at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL. The concert begins at 8pm. McKnight’s successful R&B career led to a whopping 16 Grammy nominations. Tickets can be purchased from StubHub or Ticketmaster starting at $55.

Sunday October 31

Born of Osiris will be performing at The Forge in Joliet, IL. The concert begins at 7:30pm. The metal band’s most popular songs include “Illuminate”, “Machine”, and “Follow the Signs”. Tickets can be purchased from StubHub starting at $19.

Sylvan Esso will be performing at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, IL. The concert begins at 7pm. The electronic pop duo’s most popular songs include “Die Young”, “Ferris Wheel”, and “Rooftop Dancing”. Tickets can be purchased from Live Nation, StubHub, or SeatGeek starting at $37.50.