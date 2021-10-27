Biggest Game of Season Coming up for BenU Football

Benedictine will face fellow conference unbeaten Aurora this Saturday. (Photo credit: Logan Shepard)

Logan Shepard

Sports Editor

After a home challenge by the Rockford, Benedictine moves to 5-0 in the conference and look to stay perfect heading into the next week against their rivals Aurora.

Aurora enters with a 5-2 record on the year with both of their losses coming to top ranked non-conference opponents. Their offense looks to be a challenge for the Eagles’ defense as the Spartans average 46.3 points a game.

Most of Aurora’s offense comes from the air with their quarterback Gavin Zimbelman having 25 touchdowns to only 4 interceptions. BenU offense is also very good and they have found success in running the ball as of late.

The winner of this game will most likely be the NACC champions and will clinch an automatic berth to the 2021 Division III Football Tournament.

The game will be played at Aurora on October 30 at 1 pm.