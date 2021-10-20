Insurance Plans at Benedictine Available for Students and Families

Benedictine students and their families can enroll in a range of health insurance programs. (Photo credit: Insurance Neighbor)

Emma Nesbitt

News Writer

Health insurance plans including vision and dental, are open for enrollment until October 31st, available to all Benedictine students and families.

Simply enroll on the Benedictine website and ensure your spot with immediate coverage, receiving a quote on the insurance benefits. These plans are a fast way to get insurance, even after graduating.

“We are pleased to offer Benedictine University students and their families insurance plans provided by Delta Dental of Illinois, Chubb Insurance and Teladoc. Students may also enroll in Individual Health Insurance through BlueCross BlueShield of Illinois or United Healthcare,” stated on the Student Insurance Plans website.

This program can assist in finding the exact plan that is needed, including great options during a time of transition. There is a lot of eligible enrollments due to qualified life events.

“Pre-existing conditions are covered, meets all requirements of the Affordable Care Act, and preventative care such as vaccines, screenings and routine exams covered at no cost,” guaranteed on the Health Insurance website.

There is an option between a 6 or a 12-month plan, depending on your needed coverage range. The DeltaCare is a good option for students looking for an affordable plan.

The website includes documents with summaries, plans, instructions, and much more. These policy documents can help determine exactly what is needed and everything that is included with each plan offered.

If interested in learning more about these insurance plans offered, feel free to visit enrollment website or contact 877-247-8817.