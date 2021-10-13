Men’s Soccer Dominates Edgewood on the Road

Men’s Soccer continues their winning ways taking down Edgewood College with an explosive second half of play. (Photo Credit: Benedictine Athletics)

Arturo S Mazari

Sports Writer

Benedictine Men’s Soccer team defeated Edgewood College last Saturday on the road to a score of 7-0.

The Eagles began their attack early when Fernando Alvarez found teammate Hayden Van Son for the score in the 16th minute of play. It was followed soon after when Mike Bassier found an opening for another score in the 30th minute extending their lead to 2-0.

After the game, senior forward Fernando Alvarez had this to say about the victory, “We found success in our offense by wanting it more than them. We were more aggressive and made sure to get chances on goal as much as possible.”

A mix of consistent pressure and an explosive attack continued in the second period of play in which the Eagles took 49 shots and had 21 of them be on target. This led to the scoring of five more goals and the controlled possession of the ball led to a shutout defensively.

With the victory, the Eagles record improves to 8-2-2 with a 5-1-1 record in conference play allowing them to hold 1st place.

Benedictine’s next game will come against Rockford University where they will go on the road tonight, October 13th.