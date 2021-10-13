Men’s Lax Competes in Preseason Round Robin

The men’s lacrosse team competed in a preseason round robin against NAIA schools St. Ambrose and Indiana Tech. (Photo courtesy of St. Ambrose, Benedictine, Indiana Tech and iStock)

Denzel Simmon

Sports Writer

In preseason action, Men’s Lacrosse team returned to action this past Sunday, as they played a round robin with St. Ambrose and Indiana Tech. It was the team’s first home action since winning the conference championship this past spring. The team ended their day with a respectable record of 1-1.

The first game was a hard-fought evenly contested game against St. Ambrose with a final score of 7-6. Bouncing back from the first performance, the Eagles exploded to begin their second contest with five unanswered goals. The Eagles then continued to perform highly to win the game with a final score of 10-3.

“The first game was a great experience for our new players to learn how things are done around here and it showed in the second game.” said senior defenseman Patrick Brunken. The improvement was evident as the team rallied from the first games’ one goal loss to a decisive seven goal victory in the second game.

“It felt great to end the fall on a win and hope this will carry over directly into our Spring defense of our conference title.” remarked Brunken of Sunday’s contests. Brunken was particularly excited for the return to the field. The past eight months, he has been recovering from ACL surgery. Brunken and the rest of the team hope to build on the fall and roll into the spring in peak form.