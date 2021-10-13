Area Guide To Fall Activities

Disturbia Haunted House, located in Downers Grove, is one of many nearby Fall attractions. (Photo credit: Disturbia Haunted House)

Nathaniel Marquez

News Writer

Spooky season and pumpkin spice are finally here! With so many options to choose from, here are a few fall activities you can partake in with family and friends near Benedictine.

Haunted Houses

Disturbia Haunted House is in Downers Grove, IL. Open from Wednesday through Sunday, hours range from 6pm to 11pm. Tickets can be purchased online in two separate packages. VIP “Skip the GA Line” starts at $39.99 plus tax. General admission starts at $27.99 plus tax. Disturbia will remain open until November 6, 2021.

Basement of the Dead Haunted House is in Aurora, IL. Open from Wednesday through Sunday, hours range from 6pm to 11pm. Tickets can be purchased online in three separate packages. Immediate Admission “Skip GA & VIP Lines” starts at $69.99 plus tax. VIP “Skip” the General Admission Line starts at $39.99 plus tax. General admission starts at $27.99 plus tax. Basement of the Dead will remain open until November 6, 2021.

Pumpkin Patch

Sonny Acres Farm in West Chicago, IL. Open from Tuesday through Sunday, hours range from 10am to 9:30pm. Tickets can only be purchased in cash at their physical ticket booth. Prices range depending on what amenities you select. Tons of fun offered from pony rides to a “Haunted Barn”.

Johansen Farms and Children’s Zoo is in Bolingbrook, IL. Open seven days a week from 10am to 6pm. Tickets can only be purchased at their physical ticket booth. Weekday starts at $12.95 plus tax. Weekend starts at $17.95 plus tax. The family friendly farm also a petting zoo and a fall open market.

Corn Maze

Abbey Farms is in Aurora, IL. Open from Tuesday through Sunday from 10am to 6pm. Tickets can be purchased online in two separate packages. Weekday starts at $14 plus tax. Weekend/Holiday starts at $18 plus tax. Abbey Farm also has zip lining and a “Pumpkin Daze”.

Bengston’s Pumpkin Farm in Homer Glen, IL. Open seven days a week, hours range from 10am to 8:30. Tickets can be purchased online. General admission starts at $18.99 plus tax. The farm has award winning barbecue to a “Barrel Blast”. Bengston’s Pumpkin Farm will remain open until October 31, 2021.