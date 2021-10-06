Zumba Classes Now Offered on Campus

Emma Nesbitt

News Writer

Zumba is now being offered every other Friday at noon. Zumba is a full body workout that burns calories and improves coordination. Classes will be in the Rice Multipurpose Room and are free for Benedictine students.

Danielle Bijou is hosting free classes to keep students active and healthy, creating an exciting fitness experience by using dynamic interval training and rhythms.

“There are so many great things about this format, but what I love the most is that it’s very inclusive. Zumba is for everyone and everybody,” Bijou said.

Bijou has been teaching Zumba for 7 years and plans to continue classes at Benedictine until November 12th.

“When you come to class, you’re entering a judgement-free zone where you can just let loose, have fun and get a great workout while you’re at it!” Bijou explained.