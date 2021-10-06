Women’s Soccer Wins on Senior Night

Women’s Soccer picked up their second win on the season defeating Lakeland on senior night. (Photo credit: Benedictine Athletics)

Logan Shepard

Sports Editor

Senior day was full of excitement for the Eagles as not only were the seniors Shelby Mepham, Eve Meintz, Anna Dudziak and Victoria Alvarado recognized for all the hard work that they have brought on and off the field. They were awarded with a win the contest 4-1.

In the first half, Alvarado scores the game’s first goal at the 23rd minute mark. This was all the action that took place in the first half but, the second half was full of excitement.

Before the second half could start, there was a lightning delay that lasted for two hours before play could resume. When play resumed the Eagles put on the pressure with a goal by Stephanie Hernandez assisted by Alvarado at the 63rd minute mark.

Alvarado was not done with helping her team win as she assisted Shelby Mepham’s goal in the 73rd minute bringing the Eagles lead to 3-0.

Lakeland would counter after converting on a penalty kick in the 79th minute mark cutting the lead to 3-1. To finish the game a corner kick was headed into Lakeland’s own goal sealing the game at 4-1 Eagles. Benedictine commanded this game from start to finish out shooting Lakeland by 22-3 and 17 of those 22 shots were on goal making the Lakeland goalie work all game long.

The Eagles next contest is on this afternoon as they travel to Alverno.