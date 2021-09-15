The Pub at Coal Ben Reopens

The Pub at Coal Ben has reopened with fresh cheese curds being the big hit. (Photo Credit: Jesus Cortez)

Jesus Cortez

News Writer

Coal Ben, now called “The Pub at Coal Ben”, reopened last Thursday with a new style, menu items, and patio seating. The special hours for reopening were noon to 8:00 p.m. The regular hours will be Sunday through Thursday 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with special extended hours on Sunday for football games.

“We have a lot of options between sandwiches, burgers, salads, wraps, and a lot of sides to order,” said Shannon, the front house cashier. “I for sure would say it’s definitely an upgrade from last year to this year.”

One of the biggest changes was the menu as well as the new touch screen ordering system along with the new Pub style atmosphere.

A standout menu option is the Wisconsin cheese curds, according to both Shannon and Chad Treisch, the Chief Operations Officer. “[Cheese curds] are freshly made and we do a lot of sides with them. We have ranch and barbeque. There’s different options to give to them,” said Shannon.

“The food was pretty good and I liked the way you can order,” said Sam Jendreas, a junior at Benedictine. Jendreas said, “I loved the cheese curds.”

Treisch went on to say, “The grand re-opening of The Pub at Coal Ben was a tremendous success, measured by conversations and positive student feedback. The students seemed to really enjoy the delicious, chef-inspired fresh handcrafted burgers, chicken wraps, salad, Wisconsin cheese curds and more.”

“I am excited for the Pub to be a campus hub engaging all of our students with events and activities, paired with some great eats, all throughout the year,” said Treisch, excited for the return of The Pub at Coal Ben.