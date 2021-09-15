Jarnigan’s Big Day Not Enough To Beat Carroll

Tyler Jarnigan threw for 426 yards and 3 TDs in the loss to Carroll University. (Photo credit: Benedictine Athletics)

Logan Shepherd

Sports Editor

Tyler Jarnagin had a great game to say the least. He threw for 426 yards on 32 completed passes during this weekends football game with Carroll University. This passing day included three touchdowns, two of which came in the first quarter.

However, the defense gave up 28 points in the second half and Benedictine was defeated 24-35. The Eagles could never really get going in the second half with punts giving Carroll a lot of chances to score. More and more things piled up for the Eagles who had 7 penalties for 71 yards. Everything pointed to the Eagles winning the game coming into the second half, but mistakes costed them the game.

Head coach Jim Schroeder said, “We just have to be better. We have to make adjustment in game and perform better… We need to use these games as tools to get better for the conference games.”

“We just have to make plays as a team.” Tyler Jarnagin said, “It cannot just be one guy it has to be everything from special teams’ offence and defense.”

Eagles next home game is homecoming weekend against Eureka College on September 25th at 1pm.