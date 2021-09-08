Community Favorite “Market at Kindlon” Reopens

The Market at Kindlon reopened Wednesday with a new look and a good selection. (Photo credit: Tim Folliard)

Dominic Fucile

News Writer

The Kindlon Hall of Learning saw the return of a Campus staple last Wednesday as the “Market at Kindlon” reopened. Located on the first floor of the in the atrium, the newly opened Market provides a place for members of the Benedictine to quickly purchase groceries and snacks without leaving campus.

Jen Manola, director of the Department of Dining and Catering Services oversaw the opening of the Market. “We provide fresh produce, grab and go items for everybody We’ve got stuff for commuters, residents, faculty, and staff.”

The existence of a market in Kindlon is not new, as the “Kindlon Market” existed in the space up until two years ago. The market at that time was completely operated by an external food service company, but closed down when the service company left. The new market is now “entirely run by campus food services” Manola explained. “We’ve been asked for two years to open this (market).”

To make opening the market possible, Food Services has partnered with Chartwell, a food service provider involved in food management at over 300 colleges nationwide. Overall management of the market however going forward will be handled by Dining and Catering Services

The market space itself has been completely remodeled, with brand new flooring, and a fresh coat of paint. This is just in time for the start of the fall semester, which has seen a large return to on campus life from the previous virtual semesters.

Manola hopes that opening the market would help improve student morale going forward. “I think having another thing to come back to returns a sense of normalcy.”

Of course, it’s not just students who are looking forward to the return of the Market.

“We’ve missed this.” said Zubair Amir, a professor who recalled the old market. “Run out of your office, grab a drink. I know many of my colleagues will be happy.”

As of Monday, the Market is still waiting on a new stock of personal health items and other toiletries such as cough medicine and Chapstick to be sold alongside the microwavable dinners, bottles of soda, ice cream, and other foodstuffs. The market expects to receive this new inventory before the end of the week.

The Market at Kindlon is open 11AM – 6PM, Mondays through Fridays. In addition to cash and credit, the Market also accepts B-Bucks.